Silver Minings: Raiders need to learn how to win at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders’ list of issues is long as they start the offseason after a terribly disappointing 6-11 season.

They need a quarterback, an offensive line and virtually an entirely new defense.

But they also have to find some magic in Las Vegas. Since young into the beautiful Allegiant Stadium in 2020, the Raiders have not bee good at home. They are just 11-14 at home in three seasons in Las Vegas. They went 4-4 there in 2022 and went 2-6 there in 2020 and 5-4 there last year.

According to the Associated Press, the Raiders’ .440 win percentage at Allegiant Stadium ranks among the lowest in the NFL since the 1970 merger for home teams.

#Raiders have .440 win % at Allegiant Stadium. Only teams since merger w/ lower win % at home stadium (min 25 games, playoffs included):

Browns .398 at current stadium

Bucs .419 at old Tampa Stadium

Jets .424 at Shea Stadium

Falcons .426 at Mercedes Benz

Lions .432 at Ford Field — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 8, 2023

We all know Raiders’ owner Mark Davis is unhappy that so many opposing fan bases invade Las Vegas, but learning to win at home may help prevent such take overs from other fan bases.

