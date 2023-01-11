Raiders 2023 draft: Quarterback worry spots

As they prepare to find a new quarterback, there is a strong chance the Las Vegas Raiders will look to take a quarterback in the first round. The Raiders pick at No. 7.

It is considered a strong quarterback class with Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) all potentially being taken in the top 10.

Will the Raiders be in position to take a quarterback they value? It all depends on what happens in front of them. There could be come some teams that blocks Las Vegas from a quarterback they covet. Let’s look at some of the teams that the Raiders may be concerned about:

This wouldn’t be great for the Raiders. It would be much more helpful if the Bears kept the pick and drafted at another position. However, this week, Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles admitted that the team could take a quarterback. if that’s the case, they would likely trade third-year quarterback Justin Fields. if that happens, perhaps the Raiders would be interested in Fields. If the Bears end up trading the pick, it would likely be to a team that tries to secure Young.

2. Houston Texans:

The Texans will very likely take a quarterback here. They badly need a reset at the game’s most important position.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts, who could be in the market for a Derek Carr trade, will likely take a quarterback if they don’t get a veteran and there is just one quarterback off the board by the time they draft. So, what the Bears do is key here. If say, both Young and Stroud are gone, it might be a stretch for them to go for Levis or Richardson at No. 4.

5. Seattle Seahawks:

This may not be likely, but there’s a chance Seattle nabs a quarterback. it depends on what they do with Geno Smith in free agency and if a player like Stroud falls or if they are in love with Levis or Richardson. So, there is a chance the Seahawks get in the Raiders’ way.

Conclusion:

There are a lot of factors at play, starting with the veteran trade and free agent market. Also, some other teams may try to trade into the top of the draft for a quarterback. But, as it stands now, the Raiders will have some teams to worry about when it comes to drafting a quarterback. But if they feel like a player such as Levis or Richardson is the right fit at No. 7, they may have a chance to make that happen.