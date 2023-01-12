Silver Minings: Raiders set record for fewest takeaways

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has been lacking for years no matter who the defensive coordinator has been.

Chief among the Raiders’ problems on defense has been the inability to be ball hawks. Creating and getting turnovers has long been a problem for the Raiders. Yet, in the first season under defensive coordinator, the Raiders’ issues with turnovers hit rock bottom.

Las Vegas could must just 13 takeaways in the 2022 season in which it went just 6-11, a bitter disappointment. It was the fewest takeaways the team has even gotten in a season.

#Raiders set a franchise record for fewest takeaways in a season with 13. Previous low was 14 in 2014 #fantastic. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 8, 2023

So, after so many years of takeaways being an issue, the Raiders actually set a record for turnover futility under Graham.

Wow, it quite the accomplishment.

The Raiders’ 13 takeaways was the fewest in the NFL this season. They recovered seven fumbles and had six interceptions.

