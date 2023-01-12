The Las Vegas Raiders might be out of it but the NFL playoffs are finally here and underway for our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em Challenge. It’s Wild Card weekend and at least we don’t have to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play so we can just sit back and actually enjoy watching football instead of stressing the entire time!

This weekend’s spreads over on DraftKings Sportsbook are an interesting mix where half the games are within a field goal and the other half are differences of a touchdown or more. The close ones include the Los Angeles Chargers as slight favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Minnesota Vikings over the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys are favored on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

Meanwhile, The San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are heavy favorites against the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 271 contests:

Matt Holder 177-92-2 (65%) Bill Williamson 156-93-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 168-100-2 (62%)

Another week and another ‘W’ among the writers for your boy. I went 12-4, Bill was 11-5 and Ray completed our waterfall at 10-6, and I’ve got to be honest guys, I’m getting a little bored over here. How about we make it a competition in the playoffs, eh? Like a competitive one this time...

The race between Bill and Ray really heated up this week. Bill finally took over second place but it comes down to a few hundredths of a percent, it’s that close. The postseason will certainly have a big impact on their battle.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 178-91

2. RaiderFan 174-95

3. Jeepraider 172-97

4. 12Personnel 170-99

5. TommyRaider 169-100

t6. Bodega Bay Raider 168-101

t6. Trashman 168-101

t6. torindorn4life 168-101

t9. dafe2cat 167-102

t9. RaiderRich25 167-102

t9. Unreliable Narrator 167-102

Week 18 Top Pickers

1. Jeepraider 13-3

t2. DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! 12-4

t2. NastyNates 12-4

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 12-4

t2. TommyRaider 12-4

t2. Nashviller8r 12-4

t2. Rislas72 12-4

Jeepraider gets the big shoutout of the week for being the only person in the entire competition to pick 13 winners! I also believe this is his or her second time being the top picker, and this strong performance pushes Jeepraider from a tie for fourth to sole possession of second place.

Da r8dazzz Idaho is still leading the overall competition but I was able to pull within a game as Idaho only had 11 winners this week. What’s going on Idaho? Are you getting nervous and slipping up? I’m comin’ for ya and so is Raider Fan — still a terribly uncreative name — so the pressure is on!

Make sure to get your picks in this week and may your picks be good!