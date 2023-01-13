Raiders 2023 draft: Quarterback history at No. 7

The Las Vegas Raiders may select a quarterback at No. 7 in the April draft as they look to move on from the nine-season Derek Carr era.

While they can always trade up or down for a quarterback, the current focus is on No. 7 for Las Vegas, which finished 6-11 in 2022. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the history of quarterbacks taken at No. 7 in the first round since the 1970 merger.

There have only been five quarterbacks taken at the spot, which mixed results (which is the case with all quarterbacks taken anywhere in the first round over the years). Let’s take a look at the history:

1979

Phil Simms, New York Giants:

This was a winner pick. Simms, out of tiny Morehead State, went on to win two Super Bowl rings and he was a Super Bowl MVP. He was a two-time Pro Bowl pick and he is in the Giants’ Ring of Honor and his No. 11 jersey is retired by the team. The Raiders would be thrilled with that type of a career if they take a quarterback at No. 7 this year.

1983

Todd Blackledge, Kansas City Chiefs:

This was a brutal pick. Sure, there were worse busts than Blackledge. But this choice will always be remembered for the ones that got away. Hall of Famers Jim Kelly (No. 12) and Dan Marino (No. 27) were taken later in the round. Blackledge started just 29 games in a seven-season NFL career.

1990

Andre Ware, Detroit Lions:

This was another rough pick. Ware, a Heisman Trophy winner from Houston. His game never translated to the NFL. Ware lasted just four seasons in the league with just six starts and five total touchdown passes thrown with eight career interceptions tossed. Not ideal.

2003

Byron Leftwich, Jacksonville Jaguars:

Leftwich didn’t have a terrible career. Leftwich, now the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played for four teams over a nine-season career. He was the primary starter during his four seasons in Jacksonville. In the end, he probably wasn’t worth the No. 7 pick, though.

2018

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner. He’s the best quarterback taken at No. 7 since Simms. Will he win two Super Bowl rings like Simms did? Maybe not, but he will probably have more production. This is a special player who has a chance to win his first ring this season. If the Raiders hit like the Bills did with Allen at No. 7, all will be well in Las Vegas for the next 12-15 years.

Conclusion:

Drafting a quarterback in the first round is a roll of the dice no matter what the selection is.