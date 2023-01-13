The in-house free agents Raiders should consider bringing back

Twenty eight unrestricted free agents, four restricted free agents, and two street free agents. That’s the amount of in-house players the Las Vegas Raiders need to make decisions on this offseason.

And undoubtedly yes, the makeup of the Silver & Black will look different in 2023. Over The Cap highlights the 34 impending Raiders free agents with their full list.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have some grinding to do — the old-school roll up their sleeves and get to work kind. Because that championship standard they’re striving for will require an influx of talent. Avoiding another 6-11 campaign requires a tremendous talent infusion.

Thus, an in-house free agent primer. This will focus on Raiders beyond Josh Jacobs as he’s unquestionably the free agent priority. Instead, lets look at others Las Vegas should considering bringing back.

Priority

Mack Hollins (Wide receiver): A special teams sensation, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound veteran showed he’s a capable pass catcher, too. He hauled in 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns on offense and was a stalwart gunner on the punt coverage unit. Finding excellent special teamers is a hard task and Las Vegas would be wise to hang on to theirs.

A special teams sensation, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound veteran showed he’s a capable pass catcher, too. He hauled in 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns on offense and was a stalwart gunner on the punt coverage unit. Finding excellent special teamers is a hard task and Las Vegas would be wise to hang on to theirs. Jakob Johnson (Fullback): The position group is going extinct in the modern NFL but Johnson’s ability to erase linebackers to pave the way for Jacobs was invaluable. While his carries and receptions are negligible, at best, he’s an effective lead blocker and special teamer.

The position group is going extinct in the modern NFL but Johnson’s ability to erase linebackers to pave the way for Jacobs was invaluable. While his carries and receptions are negligible, at best, he’s an effective lead blocker and special teamer. Duron Harmon (Safety): Unless the veteran decides to hang them up, bringing him back on a short-term deal isn’t going to be costly. And he can impart his knowledge and work ethic upon what’s likely going to be a young secondary. He’s still capable in pass coverage (two interceptions, one a pick six) and tackler (86 total).

Unless the veteran decides to hang them up, bringing him back on a short-term deal isn’t going to be costly. And he can impart his knowledge and work ethic upon what’s likely going to be a young secondary. He’s still capable in pass coverage (two interceptions, one a pick six) and tackler (86 total). Rock Ya-Sin (Cornerback): Acquired in a rare player-for-player trade, Ya-Sin provided a physical presence at outside corner and was both stingy in coverage and a willing tackler. He’ll be only 27 in May and offers valuable experience as a position that needs both consistency and depth.

Potential

Denzel Perryman (Linebacker): A heat-seeking missile of a tackler and run stuffer who showed better in zone coverage this year (83 total tackles and two interceptions), the veteran can continue to man the middle linebacker spot if brought back. He’ll be 31 in December and was injured a lot this season, but his experience in the system is valuable.

A heat-seeking missile of a tackler and run stuffer who showed better in zone coverage this year (83 total tackles and two interceptions), the veteran can continue to man the middle linebacker spot if brought back. He’ll be 31 in December and was injured a lot this season, but his experience in the system is valuable. Andrew Billings (Defensive tackle): Once though to be camp fodder, the 6-foot-1, 328-pounder filled the nose tackle role well. He provides the space eating-presence needed on the interior and the strength to anchor against the run. Las Vegas likely won’t have to break the bank to bring him back, either.

Once though to be camp fodder, the 6-foot-1, 328-pounder filled the nose tackle role well. He provides the space eating-presence needed on the interior and the strength to anchor against the run. Las Vegas likely won’t have to break the bank to bring him back, either. Clelin Ferrell (Edge): While he didn’t live up to his No. 4 overall selection status, Ferrell did find a niche as a strong edge defender at the point of attack. He held his own in the run providing lane discipline and power while showing the ability to collapse the pocket at times.

Contemplate