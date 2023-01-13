With the NFL playoffs out of the equation, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their offseason this week. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Raiders over the next couple of months is; what’s going to happen with Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs?

When the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr and signaled the end of his tenure as the team’s starting quarterback, naturally, questions started rising about if Adams, Carr’s close friend, would want to play with another QB in Las Vegas. However, the wideout made it clear that he intends to stay with the Silver and Black.

”I wouldn’t have been here or ended up here originally if Derek wasn’t here, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here,” Adams said on if he’ll be back next season. “…I support everything that he has moving forward. But my dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider obviously, and at this point, I want to try to make this thing work and continue on doing what I’m doing here.”

“It has to make sense for me, but this is obviously where I want to be,” Jacobs replied when asked if he’ll be back in las vegas next year. “Coming in, I remember sitting down with Maxx Crosby and all these guys and just talking about the Raiders organization and the culture and wanting to be a part of the change. I still feel that way so hopefully, I’ll be back.”

