Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Daniel Carlson named 1st-team All-Pro

Las Vegas had 3rd most first-teamers and somehow finished 6-11

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders had a terribly disappointing season, finishing 6-11. It, however, wasn’t because of a lack of star power.

Las Vegas had three players named to the first-team Associated Press All-Pro squad. They are wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson. There are several All-Pro teams, but the AP’s is the one that is recognized most. According to the AP, this is the first team the Raiders have had three first-team All-Pro selections since their last Super Bowl team, in 2002, when they had four.

There were 28 first-team All-Pros named. Kansas City and San Francisco each had four first-team All-Pros. The Raiders were the only team with three. Seven teams had multiple first-teamers. The Raiders and Jets are the only two teams in that group not in the playoffs.

So, while this is a day of celebration, it is also a time to realize what a waste these performances were in the first year of the Josh McDaniels’ era.

The Raiders did not have any second-team All-Pros. Defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole were worthy contenders. Adams, Jacobs and Crosby were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team last month.

Adams had had 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 catches in his first season as a Raider. Jacobs ,a free agent, led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards and Carlson converted 34 of 37 field-goal attempts. He set an NFL record with 11 field goals made of 50 yards or longer.

