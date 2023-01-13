Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Daniel Carlson named 1st-team All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders had a terribly disappointing season, finishing 6-11. It, however, wasn’t because of a lack of star power.

Las Vegas had three players named to the first-team Associated Press All-Pro squad. They are wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson. There are several All-Pro teams, but the AP’s is the one that is recognized most. According to the AP, this is the first team the Raiders have had three first-team All-Pro selections since their last Super Bowl team, in 2002, when they had four.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

There were 28 first-team All-Pros named. Kansas City and San Francisco each had four first-team All-Pros. The Raiders were the only team with three. Seven teams had multiple first-teamers. The Raiders and Jets are the only two teams in that group not in the playoffs.

So, while this is a day of celebration, it is also a time to realize what a waste these performances were in the first year of the Josh McDaniels’ era.

#Raiders 3 first team All Pros (Crosby was too) and 3rd most in NFL. They went 6-11. They earned 6-11. Massive coaching failure. They have top-level talent and they can't win. That's on McDaniels and the whole "it takes time" excuse doesn't fly. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) January 13, 2023

The Raiders did not have any second-team All-Pros. Defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole were worthy contenders. Adams, Jacobs and Crosby were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team last month.

Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 13, 2023

Adams had had 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 catches in his first season as a Raider. Jacobs ,a free agent, led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards and Carlson converted 34 of 37 field-goal attempts. He set an NFL record with 11 field goals made of 50 yards or longer.