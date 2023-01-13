SB Nation Reacts: 18 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are watching from home again after getting a taste in 2021. The 6-11 season didn't cut it, and the Raiders now wield a top-ten draft selection.

With Derek Carr not being the quarterback in 2023, the main priority is finding a signal caller. This roster has plenty of holes, but that is the most significant void to fill.

With this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction going forward. The nation's optimism has dropped, with 18% of fans now believing in the Raiders.

The Raiders have work to do this offseason to get fans excited for the future. It will be interesting if Mark Davis expects a full-on rebuild or a retool for a winner in Vegas. If it is the latter, then Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have pressure to turn the franchise around quickly.