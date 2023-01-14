Silver Minings: Predicting Super Wild Card games

The Las Vegas Raiders may not playing this weekend, but there is plenty to watch in the Super Wild Card round.

Fill up the comment section with your picks for the games. We’ll start:

Saturday

San Francisco 33, Seattle 16,

Los Angeles Chargers 31, Jacksonville 23.

Sunday

Buffalo 34, Miami 16.

Minnesota 27, New York 20

Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 20.

Monday

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 24

Now, it’s your turn. Thanks for playing along and enjoy the playoff action,

In other Raiders’ news:

Hopkins trade: DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders listed as a 25-1 bet to trade for Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. I’s be surprised, but you never know,

Breaking down Carr situation: The Athletic looks at Derek Carr’s nine seasons with the Raiders.

Carr timeline: CBS Sports looks at the timeline of the Raiders’ ultimately trading or releasing Carr. Here’s a hint: It’s coming within the next five weeks,