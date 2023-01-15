Silver Minings: Raiders one of three teams connected to Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders officially are in the quarterback market after Derek Carr's social post. The nine-year run for Carr is over, and the Raiders are now searching for a replacement.

The leading player connected to the silver and black is someone familiar with Josh McDaniels. Tom Brady is expected to leave Tampa Bay and become a free agent after the season. Ian Rapoport spoke on the 7-time Super Bowl champion becoming a Raiders Saturday before the playoffs games.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens view Lamar Jackson as their QB, injury or not... plus, we take a look at Tom Brady’s impending free agency this offseason. pic.twitter.com/QhnYxURPLj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

It is easy to connect the dots with the former Michigan Wolverine connections to the Raiders' head coach. They will have to meet his concessions to entice him to come to the dark side because he will want to chase another ring. Let’s see if the Raiders can get it done.

