Raiders Podcast: TDL impact players and replacing Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders season ended at 6-11 with plenty of disappointment. The season started with so much buzz but ended ugly as the Raiders finished third in the division.

Tape Don't Lie is ready to review the impact of players on offense and defense. While the list will be short after a bad year, there was positivity with the Raiders finishing with three All-Pros.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. He features Maxx Crosby and other players who played with consistency. Andrew Billings and Duron Harmon are the surprise player to make the list.

I look at the offense highlighting Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Also, show love to Kolton Miller's underrated season at Left Tackle, where he consistently shut down edge rushers.

We finish off with a discussion about replacing Derek Carr and the best options the Raiders have in the future.

Check it below and subscribe.