Raiders quarterback 2023: A look at who is next

There’s two major questions that will define the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason.

The first, of course, is whether they trade or release quarterback Derek Carr and where the player — whose nine-season tenure with the team is very much over — ends up. Then, the real fun stuff begins: Who will be Carr’s replacement?

The Raiders’ brass, made up of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, are hard at work on that task. There are already reports of potential interest in specific quarterbacks by the Raiders.

While we will be diving into this subject and reacting to reports often in the next several weeks, let’s take a quick look at the possible new quarterbacks in Las Vegas in 2023:

Tom Brady

Yes, we have to start here. Whether you like it or not, the Brady-to-Vegas rumors are not going to die. There have been multiple reports connecting the pending free agent to the Raiders and yes, it makes sense. Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted Brady three years ago and, of course, Brady and McDaniels were together for many years in New England.

Will it happen? Maybe the Raiders decide they want more of a long-term answer than Brady, who will be 46 next season and would only be here for the short term. But I’m sure McDaniels will be tempted by this idea.

Jimmy Garoppolo

McDaniels likes his type of quarterbacks and that’s why Carr lasted just one season with him. McDaniels wants his guys. Like Brady, Jimmy G. was with McDaniels in New England and he will be available this offseason. Don’t discount this pairing and there have been reports that the Raiders will be interested in Garoppolo. The issue with him is he is often injured, so it’s a risk.

Mac Jones

This is an interesting one. There have been reports not all is well between Jones and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Perhaps they will trade him. If that’s the case this might be McDaniels’ and Ziegler’s preferred option. They helped draft Jones and he had a good rookie season with McDaniels. He would be a long-term option and the Raiders may feel more comfortable with him than drafting a rookie. Plus, he is on his rookie contract and the Raiders could easily build around him. Remember, McDaniels is a big believer in his own system. He probably thinks he can win with Jones for the long-term. What would it take to get him? A second-round pick maybe. Would Carr agree to a trade to New England as part of a Jones swap? He just might. Keep an eye on this one.

Aaron Rodgers

This is probably not likely. But if Rodgers becomes free, this will, at least, become an option. Remember, Davante Adams’ issues in Green Bay was not with his quarterback. Surely, Adams, who said he would like to be part of the discussions regarding what the team is going to do at quarterback, would be cool playing with Rodgers again. He wouldn’t be cheap though and he will be 40 next December. So, he would not be a long-term answer.

Lamar Jackson

We’re getting a little zany here. But until Jackson has a new deal in Baltimore and until the Raiders acquire another quarterback, this is on the table. But I wouldn’t say it’s high on the probability list. Plus, it would cost Las Vegas a ton in terms of salary and draft compensation to snare Jackson.

Jarrett Stidham

McDaniels and Ziegler helped draft Stidham in New England and they traded for him last summer. He is a free agent. I can see the Raiders wanting him back as a backup, at least. Perhaps they will draft a quarterback and have Stidham as the short-term starter.

Baker Mayfield:

He would likely be a Plan C or D. But Mayfield played well for the Rams (as the Raiders can attest) and he probably would come with a reasonable price tag as a free agent. Again, this would likely be a short-term fix.

A rookie

The Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. They could get their quarterback there or try to trade for someone like Bryce Young (Alabama) or C.J. Stroud (Ohio State). Other options could include Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida). If the Raiders fall in love with one of these guys, the draft may be where the Raiders turn to for their new quarterback.