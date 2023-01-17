Raiders are a betting favorite to sign Tom Brady at quarterback in 2023

Tom Brady’s 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been over for mere hours, yet the focus is already on where the legendary quarterback will land in 2023.

And the Las Vegas Raiders are in the center of the speculation. Buckle up.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted betting odds on where Brady, who is a free agent, will play next season and the Raiders are priced at +250. The only team with lower (better) odds is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +200.

The other favorites are the San Francisco 49ers (+350), New England Patriots (+750), Miami Dolphins (+750), New York Giants (+900) and New York Jets (+900).

The NFL Network and Sports Illustrated have already reported that the Raiders will be interested in signing Brady, who will be 46 next season. So, it appears the Raiders’ quest to replace Derek Carr may involve a pursuit of Brady.

It makes sense that the betting odds lean to the Raiders. Las Vegas owner Mark Davis wanted Brady in free agency three years ago and Brady and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels were in New England together for several years.

So, expect to hear more about the potential pairing for the next several weeks.