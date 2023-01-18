Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs was a true workhorse in 2022

Remember when everyone was shocked to see Josh Jacobs playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in August?

Many people thought Jacobs, who was not given the fifth-year option in May, would be a rotational player for the Raiders in what surely would be his final season with the team.

Yeah, that seems like years ago.

What happened, of course, was Jacobs was the focal point of the Raiders’ offense in 2022 in historical fashion. According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, Jacobs (who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards) gained 32.9 percent of the Raiders’ yards from scrimmage all season. It was the sixth highest percentage by one player in team history.

Josh Jacobs gained 32.9% of #Raiders yards from scrimmage this season. Only Marcus Allen (40.3% in 1985, 34.7% in 1982, 34.4% in 1984) and Clem Daniels (35.7% in 1963 and 34.2% in 1965) have had a higher share in franchise history — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 8, 2023

We don’t know what the future will hold for Jacobs as he hits free agency, but if this was his last season in the Silver and Black, it was surely memorable.