 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs was a true workhorse in 2022

Raiders’ tailback carried the load in perhaps final season in Las Vegas

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Remember when everyone was shocked to see Josh Jacobs playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in August?

Many people thought Jacobs, who was not given the fifth-year option in May, would be a rotational player for the Raiders in what surely would be his final season with the team.

Yeah, that seems like years ago.

What happened, of course, was Jacobs was the focal point of the Raiders’ offense in 2022 in historical fashion. According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, Jacobs (who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards) gained 32.9 percent of the Raiders’ yards from scrimmage all season. It was the sixth highest percentage by one player in team history.

We don’t know what the future will hold for Jacobs as he hits free agency, but if this was his last season in the Silver and Black, it was surely memorable.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...