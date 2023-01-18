 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders poll: Who do you want to be the 2023 quarterback?

Brady? Jimmy G? A rookie? You make the call

By Bill Williamson
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

This is an exciting, although nerve wrecking time in the Raider Nation.

The Raiders will have a quarterback other than Derek Carr for the first time in 10 years. It will be the center of the team’s work this offseason and it will shape for franchise for the next several years, potentially.

The question is who exactly will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback during the 2023 season.

We all know the names, but who do you want the Raiders to replace Carr with? There are several candidates and each comes with different circumstances whether it’s age, price tag or how long they can realistically stay on the job.

We want you to make the call.

Here are your candidates:

  • Tom Brady
  • Jimmy Garoppolo
  • Mac Jones
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Jarrett Stidham
  • Baker Mayfield
  • A rookie
    There’s a lot of choices and it will be fascinating to see the results. Thanks for playing along.

Poll

Who do you want to be Raiders 2023 quarterback?

view results
  • 7%
    Tom Brady
    (160 votes)
  • 7%
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    (153 votes)
  • 4%
    Mac Jones
    (92 votes)
  • 19%
    Aaron Rodgers
    (390 votes)
  • 21%
    Lamar Jackson
    (432 votes)
  • 12%
    Jarrett Stidham
    (259 votes)
  • 1%
    Baker Mayfield
    (34 votes)
  • 24%
    A first-round draft pick
    (496 votes)
2016 votes total Vote Now

