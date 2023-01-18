Raiders poll: Who do you want to be the 2023 quarterback?

This is an exciting, although nerve wrecking time in the Raider Nation.

The Raiders will have a quarterback other than Derek Carr for the first time in 10 years. It will be the center of the team’s work this offseason and it will shape for franchise for the next several years, potentially.

The question is who exactly will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback during the 2023 season.

We all know the names, but who do you want the Raiders to replace Carr with? There are several candidates and each comes with different circumstances whether it’s age, price tag or how long they can realistically stay on the job.

We want you to make the call.

Here are your candidates:

Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo

Mac Jones

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Jarrett Stidham

Baker Mayfield

A rookie

There’s a lot of choices and it will be fascinating to see the results. Thanks for playing along.