Raiders offseason 2023: A glance at the defensive needs

With so many needs on his side of the ball, it’s a great thing Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was named the head coach of the National Team at the upcoming Senior Bowl.

It’s a solid opportunity for Graham to see prospects up close and personal and see how they absorb his coaching during the annual all-star tilt between collegiate seniors. In essence, it’s a supreme scouting opportunity for Graham and the Raiders. And with such a long laundry list of needs on defense, any advantage Las Vegas can get is a tremendous boon.

The NFL Draft, free agency a month before that, and the continued development of current Raiders (old and young) is where Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and his personnel staff can augment Graham’s defensive roster. And being able to see defensive prospects during Senior Bowl prep is going to be invaluable. It’s a day-to-day experience that gives Graham and the Raiders requisite insight on not only defenders, but offensive players and special teamers.

Let’s look at the Raiders pressing defensive needs. As we get closer to free agency and the draft, I’ll explore players and prospects that fits the needs listed below.

Interior Pass Rusher: Bilal Nichols was a free agent add last offseason to add much-needed surge from defensive tackle. While he did provide that, it wasn’t consistent. The Raiders do have 2022 draft picks Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell in tow at tackle too, but spent time inactive during their rookie seasons. Las Vegas needs to get much more pass rush punch from the interior. Just look at the most recent example of what Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams did for the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend. The straight-up pressure right at Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins altered plays severely.

Edge Rusher: The Raiders have a special talent in Maxx Crosby. Veteran Chandler Jones was signed to a rich contract last offseason to provide an expected consistent one-two punch. Yet, it was anything but consistent. Las Vegas needs a fresher set of legs off the edge to help both Crosby and Jones — since the latter is expected to return unless he retires. In an AFC West dominated by accomplished quarterbacks (sans the Raiders — for now), deploying a strong one-two punch off the edge to hunt opposing signal callers.