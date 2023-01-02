Raiders Week 18 opponent: Meet the Chiefs

All the coverage leading up to the season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a look at the Chiefs:

Record:

Kansas City is 13-3 after a home 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Playing for something:

The Chiefs are still in the race for the No. 1 seed (and first-round bye) in the AFC playoffs. So, they will likely be playing for something in Week 18.

Going for Vegas hat trick:

The Chiefs have won both games that they have played the Raiders in Las Vegas. They have outscored the Raiders 76-45 inside Allegiant Stadium.

The Last meeting:

The Chiefs, who have beaten the Raiders four straight times, won a wild 30-29 game over Las Vegas on a Monday night in Week 5. The Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium only to blow the game. Of course, that’s been a theme for the Raiders this season.