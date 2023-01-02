The Rose Bowl will pretty much put an end to bowl season as it’s the last game before the last game/the championship. While opt-outs and injuries have taken a few NFL Draft prospects off the field for the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions, both teams are plenty deep and still have a few players for Las Vegas Raiders fans to check out.

Below is a look at the top 315 prospects who will be playing today for each school, per NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Utah

Braeden Daniels, iOL (No. 71)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/31: 5th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Daniels is assignment-driven that executes with good timing and processes well. I like his overall temperament and how he plays under control. There are very few instances of him over-extending and not playing with strong coordination and control. He does well to take advantage of angles in the run game and create movement. As a pass blocker, he keeps his feet engaged, operates from a balanced base, and does well to stay square. After spending more than three seasons at left guard, he did a superb job of switching to right tackle after two weeks in 2021 and then playing left tackle for all of 2022. He looks very natural framing blocks on the perimeter and protecting the width of the pocket. Daniels does well to keep his feet engaged and play with sound leverage. Daniels is an effective blocker in space where his control and athleticism shines.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB (No. 3)

Career stats (four seasons): 222 total tackles (97 solo), 23 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PD, 4 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/31: UDFA

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Mohamoud Diabate is a rangy and athletic linebacker that can work sideline to sideline and close distances in a hurry. He has some impressive reps in man coverage where he can carry routes vertically down the field and stay in phase with running backs and tight ends. Diabate is an instinctive downhill run defender that mostly does well to fit the run and attack with physicality. While his block deconstruction skills have room for improvement, he is physical when taking on blocks and is a stout tackler that doesn’t easily concede yards after contact. Florida gave Diabate chances to speed rush off the edge and blitz the A-gaps from the second level and he proved to be effective. He is flexible cornering off the edge and his closing burst is excellent. Overall, Diabate is a physical linebacker with good length and processing skills that also features terrific range while playing with urgency. He is absolutely a breakout candidate for Utah stepping into the Devin Lloyd role in 2022.

Penn State

Ji’Ayir Brown, S (No. 16)

Career stats (three seasons): 145 total tackles (116 solo), 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 9 INTs, 9 PD, 3 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/31: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Ji’Ayir Brown is one of the better ball-skills safeties in the country—he was tied for the lead in FBS last season with six and has made several big plays already in 2022, including a leaping interception underneath against the Auburn Tigers after dropping out in shallow zone. Brown is a thick and physical player who offers the necessary physicality to help fit the run as well. When you factor in his special teams skill set as a former returner and kick coverage player, Brown offers a slew of different values to teams and should have little issue competing for a role for any NFL team. Brown is an appealing player for all of these reasons and should certainly find himself in consideration starting in the middle of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a running mate to Jaquan Brisker in 2021 (and further back at Lackawanna Community College), Brown has shown a firm nose for the ball and is a willing player to stick his face in a fan and challenge blockers and fit the run. He’s wired right for the physical rigors of whatever role he will be asked to fill.

Juice Scruggs, iOL (No. 70)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/31: UDFA

