Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders faced the most formidable defense in the league and went toe to toe. The 37-34 loss was closer than expected, with the Raiders covering the spread of 9.5.

Tape Don't lie is ready to react to the improved performance of the Raiders team. The Raiders are out of the playoff hunt with one game left but saw improvement from the passing offense with a new QB.

Matt Holder takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. They couldn't hold onto another 10-point lead and had holes in the back end. Didn't see much pressure from the reason as well.

The offense put up a 500-yard performance with Jarrett Stidham's first start. The offense started to sputter again in the second half with two turnovers, losing the matchup. However, we saw great play from Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

Check it below and subscribe.