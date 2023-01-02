In “save the best for last” fashion, the final regular season Monday Night Football matchup of the 2022-23 regular season might be the best one to date. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals currently hold the second and third spots in the AFC standings, so we could be watching a playoff preview tonight.

The Bengals can lock up the AFC North and will have a shot at the top seed in the conference, which comes with that coveted first-round bye, with a win. Granted, they’ll need some help from the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to accomplish the latter, but Cincinnati would certainly like to host a postseason game regardless.

As for the Bills, their path to the top spot is simple. Win tonight and beat the Patriots next week, and they’re the one seed. However, a loss would put the Chiefs in the driver's seat, as Buffalo would then need Vegas to beat Kansas City and Cincy to lose to Baltimore in Week 18.

So a lot is on the line tonight and we’re in for one heck of a quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. The gambling lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: BUF -2.5

O/U: 50.5

BUF ML: -140

CIN ML: +120

Have a blast!