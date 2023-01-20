Reviewing your comments on which Raider has disappointed you the most

Our Tuesday community question this week was what Raiders player (or coach) has most disappointed you.

The question was open for figures in the franchise of any era. Yet, most of the answers focused on the current team and that’s understandable since this team is coming off a disappointing 6-11 season. Understandably, coach Josh McDaniels took a lot of heat as did several players.

Below are some of your responses and thanks for participating:

RaiderPovi17 said:

1973_SIW said:

1. McDaniels

2. Chandler Jones

3. Patrick Graham

4. Darren Waller

Bloodylimey said:

My Disappointments (Players only):

Clelin Ferrell - Gunther drafted him (#4), Gus had an improved D without him, and I had hoped Graham would find a way to bring out the award-wining, Championship winner in him.... 2 sacks.... :-(

Chandler Jones only because of the size of the contract

Anthony Averett cost $4mil. for what?

Tashawn Bower - 6 games and 0.5 tackles.... goodnight

Underwhelming:

Trevor Moehrig, Johnathon Abram, Rock Ya Sin, Neil Farrell, Jerry Tillery, Malcolm Koonce, Matthew Butler.... that’s just on defence.....

EXILED RAIDER said:

Mark Davis

SELL THE TEAM MARK

GoVegas4048 said:

I think Josh McD being unable to properly manage the players. Unable to get his offense installed / understood / functioning properly at most levels. When it did work, usually the first half, it fell to pieces in the second half. Players failed but again that is a reflection of the coaching staff more than lack of effort.