2023 NFL Playoffs: Former Raiders playing this week in divisional round

Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders’ season is over, but that doesn’t mean the NFL postseason doesn’t have a Raiders’ feel to it. Several of the remaining eight teams in the Divisional Playoff round feature former Raiders.

Let’s take a look:

Saturday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m. PT:

Raiders’ fans will, no doubt, be rooting for the Jaguars and there are a couple of former Raiders will will hit the field. They are wide receiver Zay Jones and pass-rusher Arden Key. The Raider Nation has mixed feeling on these two.

Jones was a solid performer and he had a good chemistry with former Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr. Jones, who played for parts of three seasons with the Raiders, signed a big deal with the Jaguars after snaring 47 catches in Las Vegas last year. He came through with 82 catches in the regular season and he had eight catches and a touchdown in a comeback win over the Chargers in the Super Wild Card Round last week.

Key didn’t live up to expectations with the Raiders after being a hyped third-round pick. He had three sacks in three seasons with the Raiders. Since leaving, he’s had a total of 11 sacks in two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Jaguars.

The Chiefs don’t have a Raiders’ presence.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:15 p.m.:

The Giants have three former Raiders’ players on their current 53-man roster. They are center Jon Feliciano and defensive linemen Jihard Ward and Justin “Jelly” Ellis. Feliciano is a starter and Ward and Ellis are backups. All were Raiders’ draft picks during the Reggie McKenzie era. They all played some for the Raiders, but all have found better success elsewhere, especially Feliciano and Ward, who was a Raiders’ flop as a second-round pick.

The Eagles don’t have a Raiders’ presence.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, noon:

The only former Raider playing in this game is Taiwan Jones. The Bay Area product was selected by the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He was a famous Al Davis speed guy. He stuck around until 2016 and is still a strong special teamer in his 12th NFL season. He has had two stints in Buffalo, for five seasons.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 3:30 p.m.:

Johnathan Hankins is the most recent former Raider playing this weekend. The new Las Vegas brass sent Hankins to Dallas during the season. He was a fine Raider from 2018-2022 and sacked Tom Brady last week in the Super Wild Card round. Former Raiders’ cornerback Trayvon Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick, is on Dallas’ roster as well. The Raiders traded him to Arizona last summer and the Cardinals later cut him.

For the 49ers, former Raiders’ defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is on the injured reserve.