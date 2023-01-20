Silver Minings: Raiders could play international game in 2023

Now that it’s the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders and the majority of the NFL, the league is starting to map out the 2023 schedule. Part of that includes announcing which teams will “host” next year’s international games as at least one game per year — sans 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic — has been played overseas since 2007.

The NFL announced yesterday that five teams will play across the pond next season; the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will head to London while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany at locations that are to be determined. Munich and Frankfurt are the most-likely spots as the league confirmed those cities will be part of its plans to hold games in the country over the next four years. This past year, the Seattle Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in Munich for the NFL’s first-ever game in Deutschland.

Mapping out the NFL’s 2023 International Games: pic.twitter.com/TXjBfZeJsg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

How does this impact the Raiders? They’re set to play the Chiefs and Bills for an away game next year, so there’s a chance one of those two games could be the league’s pick for Kansas City’s or Buffalo’s international contest.

That being said, the NFL does tend to send games that feature teams from opposite conferences, and only five matchups have featured division rivals in the International series: New York Jets-Miami Dolphins (2015), Indianapolis Colts-Jaguars (2016), Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams (2017), Carolina Panthers-Buccaneers (2019) and San Francisco 49ers-Cardinals (2022).

For those curious, the Raiders are 2-3 in their five international games, the Bills are 0-1 and the Chiefs are 2-0.

