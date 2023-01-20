Holder’s Handful: Josh Jacobs’ contract talk, All-Pro selections, signs of Tom Brady to Vegas, mailbag & more!

With the Tampa Bay Buccanneers getting eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, quarterback Tom Brady’s next move now becomes one of the biggest storylines to watch in the early stages of the NFL offseason. Brady is set to be a free agent so every team in the quarterback market, including the Las Vegas Raiders, will vying for his services.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will have plenty of suitors, but the stars do seem to be aligning for the Raiders to land him.

For starters, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Las Vegas is a +250 bet to sign him this offseason, and the only team with better odds is the Buccaneers at +200. Also, Pro Football Focus conducted a study that found that the Silver and Black have the fourth-most resources to build their roster this offseason, some of which can be used on Brady. Plus, that study include’s Derek Carr’s contract so more resources are on the way.

But what might be the biggest indication that the G.O.A.T. is headed to Sin City is that he’s about to have a business venture in town. Wynn Las Vegas, which is a partner of the Raiders, announced on Thursday that they’ve reached a partnership with Brady and his TB12 brand.

Could that mean nothing? Maybe, but that could also mean something...

I made sure to cover that and all the important news surrounding the Raiders on this week’s Holder’s Handful podcast. And, of course, I answered all of your mailbag questions. A rundown of the episode and the full episode can be found below.

