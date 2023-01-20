SB Nation Reacts: 81 percent of fans believe Tom Brady should retire

The Las Vegas Raiders are watching from home again after getting a taste in 2021. The 6-11 season didn’t cut it, and the Raiders now wield a top-ten draft selection.

With Derek Carr not being the quarterback in 2023, the main priority is finding a signal caller. This roster has plenty of holes, but that is the most significant void to fill. One of the options to fill that position is free agent Tom Brady.

Brady didn’t put up his best performance vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and many wonder about his future. All signs indicate Brady leaving Tampa Bay, but does he have anything left in the tank?

With this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked fans if they thought Brady should retire. 81% responded with a yes after watching him play last Monday night.

Whether Brady suits up for the silver and black remains to be seen, but fans think it would be a bad idea.