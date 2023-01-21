Silver Minings: Predicting NFL Divisional Playoff round games

The NFL playoffs are heating up and this weekend’s slate of games promises to offer plenty of drama and excitement.
Frankly, the six-game Super Wild Card weekend was much better and more interesting than I expected with four close games. So, there’s no reason to believe the divisional playoff round won’t be entertaining as well.
As we do every Saturday during the season, let’s dive our predictions for the weekend’s action. We’ll start:
Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 23
Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Giants 24
Sunday
Buffalo Bills 31, Cincinnati Bengals 30
San Francisco 49ers, 34, Dallas Cowboys 27
Now, it’s your turn.
In other Raiders links:
- QB landing spots: The 33rd Team predicts where the top available quarterbacks will land in the draft. Are the Raiders involved?
- Mail call: The Athletic has a Raiders’ mailbag,
- Key thoughts: Arden Key, in the playoffs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, talked to The Athletic about his failed days with the Raiders, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. He had three sacks in three seasons with the Raiders.
