Silver Minings: Predicting NFL Divisional Playoff round games

The NFL playoffs are heating up and this weekend’s slate of games promises to offer plenty of drama and excitement.

Frankly, the six-game Super Wild Card weekend was much better and more interesting than I expected with four close games. So, there’s no reason to believe the divisional playoff round won’t be entertaining as well.

As we do every Saturday during the season, let’s dive our predictions for the weekend’s action. We’ll start:

Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Giants 24

Sunday

Buffalo Bills 31, Cincinnati Bengals 30

San Francisco 49ers, 34, Dallas Cowboys 27

Now, it’s your turn.

