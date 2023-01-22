Silver Minings: Derek Carr turns down interviews over his divorce from the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a quarterback after the 2022 season. The franchise decided to move from Derek Carr by benching him for Jarrett Stidham in Week 17.

Carr will be traded or released, and reports have said that these negotiations are underway. There has been a lot of news about Carr’s time with Josh McDaniels and the new regime. People wanted to hear his point of view.

However, the former Fresno State Bulldog has taken the high road and chosen not to do any interviews about the matter.

Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 21, 2023

Fans await the update upon his trade or release. The hope is there is compensation for Carr with efforts leading towards a trade-in desperate quarterback market. The Raiders might be able to add a few high draft picks.

In others Raiders News

Josh Jacobs fourth most valuable running back: ESPN ranked the 100 most valuable players, and Jacobs made a list.

Raiders address the offensive line in Draft Wire mock draft: OL continues to be a priority for the draft media when it comes to the Raiders.

Maxx Crosby reviews the divisional round quarterbacks: Crosby gives his thoughts on the young players.