Tuesday Community Question: Most important position

What do you think?

By Bill Williamson
Los Angeles Rams - Las Vegas Raiders
NFL
Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Other than quarterback, what position do you think is the most important on the field?

I say pass-rusher. But there are plenty of options.

