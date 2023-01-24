Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: Most important position What do you think? By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 24, 2023, 10:22am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: Most important position Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email NFL Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images Other than quarterback, what position do you think is the most important on the field? I say pass-rusher. But there are plenty of options. Next Up In Latest News Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Raiders’ Horizon: All eyes on Dave Ziegler Initial thoughts on Raiders benching Derek Carr for rest of the season Raiders 2023 draft: Quarterback worry spots Loading comments...
