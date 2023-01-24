NFL 2023 offseason: Teams that need a quarterback

The focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason will be their search for a new quarterback to replace outgoing starter Derek Carr, whether its through free agency, the draft or in a trade.

This search will rule Las Vegas’ thoughts for the next few months. But the Raiders aren’t alone in their need for a new starter and, thus, they will have competition for the pool of talent at the position this offseason.

Let’s look at the other teams that may look for a new quarterback this offseason, presented in alphabetical order:

Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons could opt to go with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder or maybe look for a bridge starter this offseason.

Baltimore Ravens:

All may be fine between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson or they may not be. Ideally, the Ravens would want to keep Jackson, but his contract situation appears to be coming to a head. So, there is a chance the Ravens fell forced to trade Jackson and then decide to keep Tyler Huntley as the starter or start over.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will be aggressively be trying to find a starter and like the Raiders, all avenues are on the table.

Green Bay Packers:

Like Baltimore, Green Bay hopes its starter will return. But Aaron Rodgers is already making noise about not being in Green Bay in 2023. If that’s the scenario, the Packers have Jordan Love, their first-round pick three years ago. So, maybe they wouldn’t look for another starter if Rodgers skips town.

Houston Texans:

The Texans badly need a quarterback and they are expected to use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, so that lessens the quarterback draft class for the Raiders, who pick No. 7.

Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts went the veteran trade rout in back-to-back years by acquiring Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan last year. Guess what? They’re in the quarterback market again, so trying to trade for a quarterback can offer cautionary tales. Now, expect the Colts to try to solve their quarterback itch by drafting one at No. 4.

Miami Dolphins:

This is one of those maybe teams. If there is long-term concern about the concussion issues starter Tua Tagovailoa dealt with in 2022, they may be forced to look elsewhere for their new starter.

New England Patriots:

This is another situation that could happen, but may not. If coach Bill Belichick is truly soured on 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, the Patriots could be in the market for a quarterback, probably a veteran. It’s worth monitoring.

New Orleans Saints:

Expect the Saints to be aggressive in their pursuit for a new quarterback. All ways are in play.

New York Jets:

The Jets seem to know 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson isn’t it. So, I’d think they try to pursue a veteran with Carr being in that mix.

San Francisco 49ers:

I, frankly, don’t buy it. I think the 49ers ride with Brock Purdy. They also have Trey Lance and can even bring back Jimmy Garoppolo. I don’t see them in the quarterback market this offseason, but others do, so we’ll list them.

Seattle Seahawks:

This is a just-in-case deal. Geno Smith wants to be back. The Seahawks want him back. But things can go haywire. So, the Seahawks need to be on this list for now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

If Tom Brady leaves in free agency or if he retires, the Buccaneers will be in the quarterback market. They’d probably try to replace Brady with a veteran.

Tennessee Titans:

They can bring back Ryan Tannehill or they can try to replace him with a veteran or a rookie. I think this one is fluid.

Washington Commanders:

The Commanders will likely be among the most aggressive teams in the quarterback market and like the Raiders, can do it any way.

Conclusion:

Not all of these teams will find a quarterback, but it shows the competition the Raiders face as they try to get a quarterback. It also, though, creates the hope a trade can be figured out for Carr, who has a no-trade clause and will be involved in any trade talks.