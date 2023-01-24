Silver Minings: 4 Raiders make PFWA All-AFC Team

It’s that time of year when everyone and their mother releases their version of the All-Conference, All-Region or All-any other way to group NFL teams. By the way, make sure to check out our All-AFC West offense and defense!

The Pro Football Writers Association has been releasing its version of the best players at each position since 1966 and their All-AFC and NFC teams since 1992. This year, two Las Vegas Raiders were selected for the All-NFL squad but it might not be the two you’re thinking of...

Running back Josh Jacobs was an obvious choice as he won the rushing title, and kicker Daniel Carlson also received the honor after setting an NFL record with 11 field goals made of 50 or more yards.

Some Raiders fans will be screaming at the top of their lungs: “Where’s Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby?”

Well, the PFWA only picked two wide receivers — the Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson — for the All-NFL team. Crosby was beaten out by the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Haason Riddick. Those are the same four players who were chosen to the Associated Press’ All-Pro teams ahead of Crosby as well.

However, those two did make the All-AFC team giving the Silver and Black four representatives within the conference. The full list of all three PFWA teams is below.

2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM Offense QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles* G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys* T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers* Defense DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns# DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers Special Teams PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders (r) – rookie * – repeat selection from 2021 # – consecutive selections from 2020-22 2022 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM Offense QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns&; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins# TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs* G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans Defense DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns# DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots*; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie) MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers Special Teams PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets (r) – rookie * – repeat selection from 2021 # – consecutive selections from 2020-22 & – consecutive selections from 2019-22 2022 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM Offense QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers* C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles* G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys* T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers# Defense DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (tie) OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers Special Teams PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders (r) – rookie * – repeat selection from 2021 # – consecutive selections from 2020-22

