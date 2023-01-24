Tom Brady would reportedly have interest signing with Raiders if he returns in 2023

On his own “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, Tom Brady gave a curt answer about his playing future, indicating that he has yet to make a decision on whether he will play in 2023 at the age of 46.

Tom Brady to Jim Gray on his Let's Go! podcast about whether he will play in 2023. “If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time.

"I appreciate you asking. Thank you.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 23, 2023

On Tuesday, however, ESPN reported that Brady has a list of teams he would consider playing for in 2023 — and, yes, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams. In fact, the report stated that the Raiders are one of “about three teams” Brady would consider suiting up for this season.

The report also stated that the Raiders think they would have a chance to sign Brady.

The #Raiders believe Tom Brady would consider signing with them if he returns for the 2023 season.



The Raiders are one of "about three teams" Brady would consider, according to @JFowlerESPN



The #Bucs are also not completely out of it.

It has already been reported by multiple outlets that the Raiders are expected to have interest in signing Brady in free agency if he decides to play and he decides to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in March.

The mutual interest between Las Vegas and Brady makes sense. He and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels had great success together with the New England Patriots and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis wanted to sign Brady three years ago when he left the Patriots in free agency.

So, another pursuit seemed likely and it’s no surprise that Brady is interested as well.