Tom Brady would reportedly have interest signing with Raiders if he returns in 2023

Las Vegas is one of about three teams that the GOAT would consider playing for next season.

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On his own “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, Tom Brady gave a curt answer about his playing future, indicating that he has yet to make a decision on whether he will play in 2023 at the age of 46.

On Tuesday, however, ESPN reported that Brady has a list of teams he would consider playing for in 2023 — and, yes, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams. In fact, the report stated that the Raiders are one of “about three teams” Brady would consider suiting up for this season.

The report also stated that the Raiders think they would have a chance to sign Brady.

It has already been reported by multiple outlets that the Raiders are expected to have interest in signing Brady in free agency if he decides to play and he decides to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in March.

The mutual interest between Las Vegas and Brady makes sense. He and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels had great success together with the New England Patriots and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis wanted to sign Brady three years ago when he left the Patriots in free agency.

So, another pursuit seemed likely and it’s no surprise that Brady is interested as well.

