Silver Minings: The greatness of Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a fantastic 2022 season as he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards.

Not only was Jacobs terrific in every facet of the offense, he was elite in toughness and niftiness. According to SportsInfo_SIS (via Underdog NFL), Jacobs was among the leaders in broken and forced missed tackle per attempt. He was second in the NFL with 23.2 percent in broken and missed tackles per attempt. And he, by far, had the most carries (340) of the league leaders.

RB leaders in broken + missed tackle % per attempt (per @SportsInfo_SIS, min. 50 carries):



Zonovan Knight - 27.1%

JOSH JACOBS - 23.2%

Kenneth Walker - 21.9%

Aaron Jones - 21.6%

Travis Etienne - 21.4%



Jacobs (340) was the only player on this list with > 230 rushing attempts. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) January 10, 2023

There’s many reasons why the Raiders need to retain Jacobs, a free agent, in 2023 and these stats are a primary reason why. Tuesday, he seemingly addressed his pending free agency in a tweet. Whatever it takes, Raiders.

It gotta make sense for me ‍♂️ — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 24, 2023

