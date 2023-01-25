 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: The greatness of Josh Jacobs

Raiders’ running back, who is now a free agent, excelled at breaking and missing tackles

By Bill Williamson
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a fantastic 2022 season as he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards.

Not only was Jacobs terrific in every facet of the offense, he was elite in toughness and niftiness. According to SportsInfo_SIS (via Underdog NFL), Jacobs was among the leaders in broken and forced missed tackle per attempt. He was second in the NFL with 23.2 percent in broken and missed tackles per attempt. And he, by far, had the most carries (340) of the league leaders.

There’s many reasons why the Raiders need to retain Jacobs, a free agent, in 2023 and these stats are a primary reason why. Tuesday, he seemingly addressed his pending free agency in a tweet. Whatever it takes, Raiders.

In other Raiders links:

  • Free-agency pre: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at the Raiders’ top free agents they need to bring back.
  • Mullen on the move again: The Baltimore Ravens claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen. The former Raiders’ second-round pick was cut by the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Carr to Houston? One AFC coach thinks Derek Carr would end up with the Houston Texans.
  • New suites: New suites are being added to Allegiant Stadium.

