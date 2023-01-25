Raiders poll results: Fans want to draft next quarterback

The next several weeks are going to be interesting and it is clear not all of the Raider Nation is going to agree on how the Las Vegas Raiders decide to replace outgoing quarterback Derek Carr.

Last week, we ran a community poll, asking fans who they want the Raiders’ quarterback to be in 2023. Nearly 5,000 votes were cast.

In an extremely tight race, 23 percent of the fans voting want the team to draft a quarterback. The Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick. They top quarterbacks in the draft are Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida).

In second place, fans want the Raiders to trade for Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. He could be dealt if he and the Ravens don’t come to an agreement on a long-term contract.

The rest of the poll went like this: Aaron Rodgers (20 percent), Jarrett Stidham (13), Tom Brady (nine), Jimmy Garoppolo (seven), Mac Jones (four) and Baker Mayfield (two).

There are pros and cons on each option. But, it seems many fans want the team to go with youth as they move away from Carr.