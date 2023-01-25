Raiders sign wide receiver Tyler Johnson

If Tom Brady does, indeed, sign with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason he will see a familiar face during offseason workouts and in training camp.

Wednesday, the Raiders signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/future contract. That means he was a street free agent at the time of his signing. He goes on the Raiders’ 90-man offseason roster and be eligible to workout with the team this spring.

We have signed WR Tyler Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract » https://t.co/MTmQ9oxPdp pic.twitter.com/gEZ6aXz3WW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 25, 2023

Johnson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He won a Super Bowl ring with Brady that season. Johnson had 48 catches in two seasons with Tampa Bay. He was cut last year and spent two games with the Houston Texans. The Minnesota product is 6-foot-1, 206 pounds.

He enters the offseason as a longshot to make the Raiders’ 53-man roster. But he does have some interesting experience and he could be someone to keep an eye on in the preseason.