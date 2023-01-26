Silver Minings: Dylan Parham struggled as a rookie in 2022

The good news is Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Dylan Parham was a starting guard all season.

The bad news is that the Memphis product struggled as a rookie. According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, Parham allowed the second-most pressures in the NFL by an offensive lineman. And according to Pro Football Focus, Parham allowed 55 pressures in the 2022 season.

#Raiders rookie Dylan Parham allowed 55 pressures this season per PFF, 2nd most in NFL to 58 for Minnesota's Ed Ingram — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 12, 2023

Parham was better in run blocking than pass protection for large parts of the season and he did get honored by the PFWA as an all-rookie guard.

Overall, the Raiders shouldn’t be overly concerned by the amount of pressures Parham allowed as a rookie. The most important factor is how much experience he got.

Parham, whose future may be at center rather than guard, certainly has improving to do, but he does look like he belongs as a starter.

