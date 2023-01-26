Raiders quarterback 2023: Ranking the possibilities

This offseason is all about the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s on everyone’s mind as the team moves on from nine seasons of Derek Carr. So, let’s rank the possibilities.

We are using the same working list of possibilities that we have been in other posts. Note: This my list the based on what I believe are the best options. So, it’s not a list of the most likely options (we’ll do that soon).

Draft a quarterback:

If Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler feel good about a rookie they should pull the trigger here. Ideally, it would be at No. 7 where they currently are slotted. If the team thinks Bryce Young (Alabama) or C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) is the only answers and they have to trade up for them, so be it. But it would be costly for a team with a lot of needs. The others options are Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). Again, drafting quarterbacks early is tricky and risky. But if you nail it, it’s a franchise changer. It’s time to go for it if the Raiders feel good about it.

Lamar Jackson:

The guy is a stud. If you have a chance to get him, you go get him. So, if the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson can’t come to a long-term agreement and he is made available in a trade, you do it. There are risks, though. It would cost a ton in trade compensation and in contract cost. So, it would take a big bite out of improving the team elsewhere. Plus, he has had injury issues and the team would have to change their offense to exploit his talents. But, in the end, getting a special player is worth it all.

Mac Jones:

I don’t hate this idea. And if the New England Patriots want to move away from the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, I could see McDaniels and Ziegler biting. McDaniels and Jones worked together in 2021 and he would have better weapons around him in Las Vegas. McDaniels believes in his own system and would feel comfortable moving forward with Jones. And it might not even cost a first-round pick. So, adding Jones, 24, could be like drafting a quarterback and the Raiders could concentrate on defense at No. 7.

Aaron Rodgers:

This is my favorite of the short-term answers. Rodgers will be 40 in December and he doesn’t have a ton of time left. But he and Davante Adams could pick up right where they left off in Green Bay,

Per @AdamSchefter, the #Packers won’t trade Aaron Rodgers within the NFC. If he is traded, it will be to an AFC team. Raiders, Jets ... the ball is in your court. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 24, 2023

It might be a solid short-term answer if the Raiders don’t like what’s in the draft or can’t land Jackson or Jones.

Jimmy Garoppolo:

I like Jimmy G. more than a lot of people. He isn’t fancy, but the dude wins and he cam be efficient. Plus, he’s a fit for McDaniels’ system and the two have worked together. It would be cheap and he could be a solid bridge at the position.

Tom Brady:

I have so much respect and admiration for The GOAT. But I just don’t see the point of adding a 46-year-old quarterback, which he will turn in August. I get the McDaniels’ angle and I get why Mark Davis would want him. But I just think, in 2023, there’s better options. But, honestly if it happens (and it might), I could see myself being intrigued and I would never count this guy out of anything.

Jarrett Stidham:

This could be a combo with the team drafting a quarterback in the first round. If the Raiders want to re-sign Stidham and have him be a placeholder until a rookie is right, it may not be a terrible idea.

Baker Mayfield:

A lot would have to go wrong before this would be the answer. And if Mayfield is the Raiders’ starter in 2023, I wouldn’t expect a lot.