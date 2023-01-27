Raiders 2023 quarterback: Ranking the most likely answers

We previously ranked the quarterback possibilities for the Las Vegas Raiders based on the best options.

Now, we re going to look at the options based on the likelihood of Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels deciding on how to replace nine-season starter Derek Carr this offseason.

Draft a quarterback:

This is always the best option of you feel good about the prospects. So if the Raiders like Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida), especially if they don’t have to move up from No. 7, this is a good way of improving the franchise. Of course, there is big risks in drafting quarterbacks, but it’s worth the try if you feel good about it and I can see the Raiders wanting to go this route.

Tom Brady:

I don’t love this idea because Brady is 45 and he may be slipping. But I understand the connection McDaniels has with him and I know Raiders’ owner Mark Davis loves Brady. So, it’s a real possibility. If Brady and McDaniels want this, he will be a Raider in 2023 and they could still even draft a quarterback early although that wouldn’t help Brady’s roster in 2023.

Mac Jones:

The biggest sticking point is if the New England Patriots would trade their 2021 first-round pick. But if the reports are correct and Bill Belichick and Jones are having problems, I could see Ziegler and McDaniels jumping at the chance to trade for Jones. They like him, they know him and he’s only 24. Again, it all starts with if the Patriots will make him available.

Jarrett Stidham

It would be easy. Stidham would surely re-sign with Las Vegas if he were given the chance to start. The team may feel like going with him, in the short term at least, might be the best answer and then they can figure out the future later if he isn’t the answer.

Jimmy Garoppolo:

I could see the Raiders opting for Stidham before Garoppolo because of age (Stidham is 26 and Garoppolo is 31) and because of Garoppolo’s injury history. But Jimmy G is a McDaniels’ guy so it’s a possible short-term marriage.

Aaron Rodgers:

We will see if Rodgers will leave the Green Bay Packers. If he does, we have to keep an eye on this. The Raiders might be intrigued by Rodgers in the short term and it would please Davante Adams. There are some obstacles, but Rodgers playing for the Raiders isn’t out of the question.

Lamar Jackson:

He would look great in the Silver and Black. But, a lot would have to happen to make it a reality. Would the Baltimore Ravens really let it get to the point where they would have to trade Jackson? Also, it would cost Las Vegas a ton in terms of trade compensation and contract cost. But until Jackson signs with the Ravens this a possibility.

Baker Mayfield:

He is probably on the bottom of the Raiders’ list. Yet, he is probably on the list. McDaniels is known to like Mayfield. So, at this point, it is possible.