Reviewing your comments on most important position

This week, our Tuesday community question asked readers what (non quarterback) position is the most important on the field.

We got several, varied answers, including coaches. Here are some of your responses:

SnB Stop the run said:

An elite LT makes the LG better. At the same time, an elite MLB makes the DTs better and Vice Versa.

The 49ers have taught us that collecting a lot of good players is what matters, not trying to find that ever elusive silver bullet that fixes everything.

GronHog said:

The 49ers have taught us that collecting a lot of good players is what matters, not trying to find that ever elusive silver bullet that fixes everything.

Raideroldtimer said:

UnRec’able said:

LT(or RT if lefty) (not saying we need new LT, just how i rate positional importance)

DE

FS

TE

C

DT

CB1

MLB/ILB

RT

K

RB

WR1

The3rdMacManusbrother said

You could make a strong argument for almost any position on the field as being very important.

WR: simply because the great ones make the QB look better ala Stafford and Megatron.

LT: protects most blindsides and is usually the best Olineman on the team.

C: good ones get the pre snap assignments out quickly and act as an extension of the QB

DT: should be self explanatory since we had no pocket crusher to help Maxx

Edge: pass rushers are definitely needed in todays game

Safeties: usually the last line of defense and the guy you don’t want beaten over the top

Corner: if you don’t have some talent even the most mundane receivers will look good against you