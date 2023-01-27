Reviewing your comments on most important position

This week, our Tuesday community question asked readers what (non quarterback) position is the most important on the field.
We got several, varied answers, including coaches. Here are some of your responses:
SnB Stop the run said:
Just collect elite players, regardless of position.
An elite LT makes the LG better. At the same time, an elite MLB makes the DTs better and Vice Versa.
The 49ers have taught us that collecting a lot of good players is what matters, not trying to find that ever elusive silver bullet that fixes everything.
GronHog said:
Raideroldtimer said:
Build a solid defense first and then a strong QB can get us in the play offs where “on any given Sunday” can happen. A good defense will turn this franchise around. Franchise quarterbacks are hard to find and few and far between.
UnRec’able said:
QB
LT(or RT if lefty) (not saying we need new LT, just how i rate positional importance)
DE
FS
TE
C
DT
CB1
MLB/ILB
RT
K
RB
WR1
The3rdMacManusbrother said
You could make a strong argument for almost any position on the field as being very important.
WR: simply because the great ones make the QB look better ala Stafford and Megatron.
LT: protects most blindsides and is usually the best Olineman on the team.
C: good ones get the pre snap assignments out quickly and act as an extension of the QB
DT: should be self explanatory since we had no pocket crusher to help Maxx
Edge: pass rushers are definitely needed in todays game
Safeties: usually the last line of defense and the guy you don’t want beaten over the top
Corner: if you don’t have some talent even the most mundane receivers will look good against you
