We only have two more Sundays of football to watch with the NFL Conference Championships on deck this weekend. That also means there are only three games left in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition, so we’re near the finish line where one person will walk away with bragging rights among all Las Vegas Raiders fans.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, we should be in store for some exciting games this weekend as both spreads are within a field goal. The San Francisco 49ers are slight underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles while the Kansas City Chiefs are home dogs to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 281 contests:

Matt Holder 182-97-2 (65%) Bill Williamson 163-96-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 173-105-2 (62%)

Playoff-only rankings:

Bill Williamson 7-3 (70%) Matt Holder 5-5 (50%) Ray Aspuria 5-5 (50%)

Well, the playoffs have certainly been humbling for me as a middling 2-2 performance will keep me at .500 for the postseason. However, I’ll still take home the writer’s trophy at the end of the season as Bill’s and Ray’s strong 3-1 performances weren’t enough to make up the gap. Those two are in a tight battle for second place, though, as they’re currently a few thousandths of a percent apart from each other.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 186-93

2. Raider Fan 182-97

3. Jeepraider 179-100

t4. RaiderRich25 176-103

t4. Bodega Bay Raider 176-103

t4. torindorn4life 176-103

t7. Trashman 175-104

t7. TommyRaider 175-104

t9. DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! 174-105

t9. Unreliable Narrator 174-105

Divisional Round Top Pickers

RaiderFan 4-0

DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! 4-0

Just Win Baby 4-0

RaiderRich25 4-0

Big shoutouts to our four pickers who went a perfect 4-0 last weekend! That should lock up second place RaiderFan and he/she has a three-game over Jeepraider — who went 3-1 — with just three games to go. Meanwhile, RaiderRich25 moved up from ninth place to a tie for fourth and DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! made it back onto the leaderboard.

All of that being said, Da r8dazz Idaho officially became this year’s champion with three winners during the divisional round. Congrats Idaho! You’re bragging rights within Raider Nation can commence now and will last until September.

Make sure to get your picks in this week and may your picks be good!

For some reason, Tallysight isn’t letting me make moneyline picks at the moment, so for clarity and transparency, I’m taking the 49ers and Bengals this weekend.