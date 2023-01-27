Silver Minings: Raiders will be in wide receiver and tight end free agent markets

We’re in the beginning stages of free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders and we’ve already heard a good amount of news surrounding the team’s pass-catchers.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that people around the league think Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow could be on the trading block. Yesterday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote that the Raiders will likely be looking to add depth to both positions, and below is Bonsignore’s explanation:

“Receiver and tight end don’t jump out as a pressing need for the Raiders. “...But a deeper look, including keeping an open mind to potentially dealing from a position of strength to fortify another part of the team, shows that the Raiders probably will be on the lookout for more weapons. “Even if [Davante] Adams, Renfrow and Waller return, there’s no certainty that three pending free agents — tight end Foster Moreau and receivers Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole — will be back. That means the Raiders probably will need to fortify around their key players. “The most pertinent need could be a viable No. 2 receiver to complement Adams — specifically, someone who adds a speed element that was lacking this season. And while the Raiders value Moreau, there’s no guarantee he will return, so they could be in the market for a backup tight end.”

Bonsignore would go on to list JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard as potential wide receiver targets, and Irv Smith, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan, Hayden Hurst and Mike Gesicki at tight end.

It’s also interesting that Vinny somewhat echoed what Fowler reported by stating that Las Vegas could make a deal at a position of strength to supplement the rest of the roster. From the sounds of it, Waller or Renfrow could be on the move and the Silver and Black’s passing attack will look a lot different next year.

In other Raiders links: