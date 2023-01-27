Raiders sign defensive lineman Adam Butler

There have been reports this offseason that the Las Vegas Raiders will concentrate adding their own types of players this offseason and that process has already begun.

ESPN has reported Las Vegas, and the team has since announced it, has signed defensive lineman Adam Butler to a reserve/future contract.

The Raiders have signed DL Adam Butler to a reserve/future contract. Another former Patriot heads to Las Vegas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 27, 2023

He was with Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and other staffers with the New England Patriots. Butler signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2017 and he spent four seasons there. He signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2021. He failed his physical in training camp in 2022 and did not play in the NFL last season.

Butler, 28, has 17 sacks in five NFL seasons. His season-high for sacks was six in 2019. Butler, 28, has played in 80 NFL games with 13 starts. He will have a chance to make the team in training camp and in the preseason.