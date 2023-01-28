Silver Minings: Predict NFL Championship games

The NFL season is shrinking.

There are just three games left of the season.

Sadly, the NFL Divisional Playoff round wasn’t nearly as interesting or dramatic as expected. There were no truly great games, although the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game was solid.

This week, though, I believe will be different. The two conference championship games Sunday should be great as, I believed, all four teams entered the postseason with a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl.

As always, we want to hear your predictions for the games. We will start.

San Francisco 49ers at the Philadelphia Eagles, noon PT:

49ers 24, Eagles 23

Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m.:

Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

I picked the 49ers and Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl when the postseason began, so I’m sticking with it even though Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury scares me.

Now, it’s your turn.

In other Raiders links: