SB Nation Reacts: 65 percent of fans believe the Bengals will go to the Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders are watching from home again after getting a taste in 2021. The 6-11 season didn’t cut it, and the Raiders now wield a top-ten draft selection.

Raider Nation is now in the position to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game for the fifth year in a row. Once again, they are playing the Cincinnati Bengals for the right to head to the super bowl.

The Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs since Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020. It has Bengals fans and the mayor calling Arrowhead “Burrowhead.”

SB Nation reacts asked fans who they thought would win the big matchup in Kansas City. 65% of fans believe the Bengals are winning on the road for the second year.

It will be one of the best games of the year for sure. Chiefs wont go down without a fight especially with all the talk from the Bengals.