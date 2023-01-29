Silver Minings: Rob Gronkowski thinks Tom Brady will choose Buccaneers over Raiders

The countdown until a new quarterback is ticking for Raider Nation as the team prepares to move on from Derek Carr. One of the options for the Las Vegas Raiders is seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

The connection with Josh McDaniels is the reason for the rumor. His former offensive coordinator will make it an easy transition for Brady if he joins the silver and black.

Rob Gronkowski is a former teammate of Brady who is tapped into where he might lean next season. He believes the former New England Patriots will choose Tampa Bay over Las Vegas.

It will be an exciting development for the rest of the offseason. We will see where it goes from here because the decision isn’t up to Gronk. It’s up to Brady.

