 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Rob Gronkowski thinks Tom Brady will choose Buccaneers over Raiders

No Brady to Vegas according to Gronk

By Marcus-Johnson Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The countdown until a new quarterback is ticking for Raider Nation as the team prepares to move on from Derek Carr. One of the options for the Las Vegas Raiders is seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

The connection with Josh McDaniels is the reason for the rumor. His former offensive coordinator will make it an easy transition for Brady if he joins the silver and black.

Rob Gronkowski is a former teammate of Brady who is tapped into where he might lean next season. He believes the former New England Patriots will choose Tampa Bay over Las Vegas.

It will be an exciting development for the rest of the offseason. We will see where it goes from here because the decision isn’t up to Gronk. It’s up to Brady.

In other Raiders links:

New Tape Don’t Lie episode: The guys at TDL go over the veteran quarterback options.

Chauncey Gardner Jones could fit the Raiders: PFF has Chauncey Gardner Johnson as a new starting safety.

Davante Adams season through photos: Raiders wire has the 100 best pictures of Davante Adams.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...