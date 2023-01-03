AFC West Mixtape: Breaking down Raiders’ current state

Friday, we taped our monthly AFC West Mixtape podcast, featuring the four editors of each SB Nation NFL site.

This was a big picture look, so let’s break down my segments on the Las Vegas Raiders:

One word:

The task was to describe the Raiders’ current state in one word. My word: Blown.

As in all those blown leads and the blown season in a whole. That’s what this bitterly disappointing year will be remembered. Blown, indeed.

Three burning questions:

On Derek Carr’s future and belief in Josh McDaniels in the Raider Nation:

It certainly appears that the tema is setting the stage for Carr’s departure. While the way this was handled is not great, it’s understandable that the team is looking to move on from Carr, especially with McDaniels staying. Someone had to pay for this season and it’s apparently not going to be the coach. So, it points to the longtime quarterback who has lost a lot more than he has won with he team. As for McDaniels, I took the liberty of saying the Raider Nation has little faith in him. He has not been impressive at all as this team’s leader.

Should they re-sign Josh Jacobs?

While I understand that running backs usually don’t get paid, the Raiders probably should keep Jacobs. He has been incredible this year and has been the team’s MVP. He will be 25 in two months and still has tread on the tires. He’s an excellent player and the Raiders need him.

Biggest offseason (non-quarterback) need:

There are several needs on this roster going into 2023. You can easily argue for the offensive line. But I think the biggest need is help for Maxx Crosby on defense. Where? Anywhere. This defense just needs more dogs on it.