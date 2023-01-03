Silver Minings: The NFL world is hoping for a speedy recovery for Damar Hamlin

NFL football is a violent game and players risk severe injury playing America’s favorite sport every week.

On Monday night, the world saw what happens when those risks can come to the forefront. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a routine tackle with Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, The Bills-Bengals game was ultimately postponed indefinitely.

The shock of the incident spread through Twitter and social media, with countless players and organizations wishing Hamlin the best recovery. The Las Vegas Raiders joined in supporting Hamlin and his family.

Sending our prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, 24, is an up-and-coming second-year safety for the Bills filling in for Micah Hyde when he went down with an injury. Hopefully, it can be a full recovery for Hamlin.

You can donate to his toy drive here to offer support to Hamlin.

Here is the verified GoFundMe Demar Hamlin started in December to help kids have a magical Christmas.



Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser https://t.co/wcubpBpdd1 — GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 3, 2023

