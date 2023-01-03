 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: The NFL world is hoping for a speedy recovery for Damar Hamlin

Monday was a scary night for the NFL

By Marcus-Johnson
Syndication: USA TODAY Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL football is a violent game and players risk severe injury playing America’s favorite sport every week.

On Monday night, the world saw what happens when those risks can come to the forefront. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a routine tackle with Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, The Bills-Bengals game was ultimately postponed indefinitely.

The shock of the incident spread through Twitter and social media, with countless players and organizations wishing Hamlin the best recovery. The Las Vegas Raiders joined in supporting Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin, 24, is an up-and-coming second-year safety for the Bills filling in for Micah Hyde when he went down with an injury. Hopefully, it can be a full recovery for Hamlin.

You can donate to his toy drive here to offer support to Hamlin.

