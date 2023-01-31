Filed under: Tuesday Community Question: What coach would succeed today? By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 31, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tuesday Community Question: What coach would succeed today? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images What former Raiders’ coach would have the most success in today’s game? John Madden, right? Next Up In Latest News Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Raiders’ Horizon: All eyes on Dave Ziegler Initial thoughts on Raiders benching Derek Carr for rest of the season Raiders 2023 draft: Quarterback worry spots Loading comments...
Loading comments...