Raiders’ competition for Tom Brady

There are reports about mutual interest between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Tom Brady if he decides to play in 2023 and then leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal even reports that Brady is Las Vegas’ top target this offseason as it moves away from outgoing starter Derek Carr after nine seasons.

Related Tom Brady would reportedly have interest signing with Raiders if he returns in 2023

We know the reasons why the Raiders are considered a major player for Brady. He was with the New England Patriots with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels for several years and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis wanted to sign Brady three years ago when he departed New England for Tampa Bay in free agency.

But there will be other teams interested in signing Brady this offseason and he reportedly has about three teams on his radar, including the Raiders. Let’s look at the other teams that may want to pursue Brady, presented in alphabetical order:

Miami Dolphins:

The Dolphins wanted Brady three years ago and lost their first-round pick this year when they were caught tampering with him last year. With the future of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in question because he suffered multiple concussions last year, the Brady connection is alive again in South Beach. He also reportedly owns a home there and may relish the chance to go back to the AFC East, But ESPN has reported the Dolphins are committed to Tua if he’s healthy.

New England Patriots:

Will Brady want this? Will Bill Belichick want this? Robert Kraft would likely want it. I call this one a long shot, but stranger things have happened.

New York Jets:

I’d call this one a sneaky-possible pairing. The Jets have a good roster, yet badly need a veteran quarterback. The Jets would be built to win around Brady and him ending his career in the Big Apple would be pretty cool.

San Francisco 49ers:

This is probably where Brady’s heart is. He grew up a 49ers’ fan in San Mateo (25 miles down Highway 101 from Levi’s Stadium). He’d likely love ending his career playing in front of his family each week. And this roster is loaded. But would the 49ers really mess with Brock Purdy if he’s healthy? They also have Trey Lance’s future to figure out. While this would be a storybook finish for Brady, the timing doesn’t seem right for the team,

Tennessee Titans:

This one is a real possibility. The Titans are coached by Brady’s former teammate and good buddy, Mike Vrabel. Brady and the Titans may think they could make a pretty nice run together.