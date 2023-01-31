Derek Carr is headed to the Pro Bowl

The unusual, strange Derek Carr saga in Las Vegas is taking another weird turn.

The exiled nine-season starter of the Las Vegas Raiders was named as a replacement to the AFC Pro Bowl team (he was a deep alternate) Tuesday and Carr has accepted.



Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

Therefore, Carr will get to say goodbye to Raiders fans and Las Vegas this week. The Pro Bowl events, of course, are being held in Las Vegas and end with a flag football game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr, of course, missed the Raiders’ final two games (both at Allegiant Stadium) after the team decided to bench him and he was not part of the team because of potential distractions. Now, he will be able to be around during this week’s events that start Wednesday.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr has been added to the Pro Bowl roster. With the Pro Bowl being in Las Vegas, this could end up being his farewell.



Final AFC Pro Bowl QBs:

• Trevor Lawrence

• Tyler Huntley

• Derek Carr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2023

It will likely be awkward and Carr will likely be the most approached player in Las Vegas by media members trying to get his reaction to the events of the past month-plus and what he thinks is in store for him next.

Carr will either be released or traded in the coming weeks. But first, the Pro Bowl awaits.

Also, the Raiders can’t love the fact that Carr is playing in the Pro Bowl. If he gets seriously hurt this week, the Raiders will owe him his full 2023 salary.